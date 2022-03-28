Caitlyn Jenner won’t spill Kylie Jenner’s son’s name.

The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star remained tight-lipped about her youngest child’s newborn son’s new name - who was previously named Wolff - but admitted it was “difficult” to come up with good ones, citing her experience of giving herself a new name when she realised she was transgender.

On Sunday (27.03.22), the 72-year-old Olympic champion told Entertainment Tonight: “I cannot tell. [Kylie] has not announced it. We have discussed this a lot. I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself, and it’s very difficult.”

Caitlyn - who along with the 24-year-old makeup mogul shares Kendall, 26, with her ex Kris Jenner - added that you need to see if the name “fits” before you go public.

She said: "When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name. That’s Kylie’s decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good."

Caitlyn - who also has kids Brody, Brandon, Burt and Cassandra and her former stepchildren Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Kardashian - wants to “set the bar high” when it comes to grandchildren and is dreaming of having 30, with only ten to go before she hits her goal, with the latest addition being Burt’s daughter.

She said: "I have 10 kids now, we are up to 20 grandchildren. Little Goldie Brooklyn Jenner came into the world just this week. “I tell the girls I want 30," she mused. "I love a good number. Thirty is pretty good, we will set the bar high."

Caitlyn also enthused about the “good time” she was having being an advocate for the transgender community.

She said: “I have supported the trans community over the last seven years and we are having a good time. Still, that’s good but there are always a lot of issues the trans community has to deal with. We honestly just keep working on it. I support what the trans community is doing.”

“I try to help them financially in so many ways through my foundation. There’s a lot of work to do, and you know there’s so many issues right now and there’s no one answer to every issue. Everyone is so complicated and there’s lots to do, we are just trying to do our best to help out. I want people walking around this world with a smile on their face living life.”