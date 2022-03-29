Naomi Campbell celebrated her first Mother’s Day.
The Chanel model marked the milestone occasion - which takes place earlier in the UK than in the US each year - with a sweet snap of her and her 11-month-old daughter on Sunday (27.03.22).
In the caption, the 51-year-old supermodel wrote: “1st Mothers Day UK [Union flag emoji] God’s Greatest Blessing !! #happymothersday #blessed #grateful [red heart emoji] [praying hands emoji]”
Naomi also shared a sweet moment between her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell and her granddaughter and throwback of her with her mother.
The catwalk queen recently shared about her secretive journey to becoming a mother.
Naomi said: “She wasn’t adopted - she’s my child,” before explaining that very few people were aware she was going to become a parent to “the biggest blessing”.
She said: "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her but she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done.”
Naomi - who has not revealed her daughter’s name or paternity - admitted to “always” knowing “that one day I would be a mother.”
She went on, calling motherhood the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that."
The Vivienne Westwood model gave insight in her little one's personality and how much "she loves the light".
Naomi said: She loves the light. She’s inquisitive. She was looking at everyone – she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in.”