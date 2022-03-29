Dionne Warwick says her Las Vegas residency is “a very easy gig for” her.

The ‘That’s What Friends Are For’ hitmaker acknowledged that everything in Sin City has “changed” since the beginning of her career in the x0s but felt very much at home at the Stirling Club, where she will debut her new show ‘An Intimate Evening With Ms Dionne Warwick’ on March 24.

The 81-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight: "Everything in Vegas has changed from the very first time I worked here to the present. The Stirling Club decided they wanted to create a showroom such as it is and they really did a wonderful job. It's incredible, it's a pretty room and it's a very easy gig for me."

Dionne labelled the show as a time for her fans to “hang out” with her and gave insight into how she was “keeping up with the times”.

She said: "Am I being as forward as I should be? Everybody knows the songs and their original form and I think they might enjoy hearing a different kind of approach to them, that's what I do.”

The Grammy winner enthused about how happy she was to working in Las Vegas, a place with “wonderful shows,” by artists such as Katy Perry, who performs Play at the Resorts World Las Vegas and Adele’s hotly anticipated and delayed residency at Caesars Palace.

The social media sensation touched upin “wonderful” reaction to her new single ‘Smile’, which proceeds from will go towards Operation Smile, an organisation that treats cleft lips and palates in children.

Dionne said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this, you know, giving back has always been something that I have made a part of my life and especially when it comes to babies. It’s wonderful that people are reacting to it the way they are, wanting to give those babies the opportunity to do what we naturally do, give that big smile to them."