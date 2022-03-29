Kim Kardashian is “very much over the public drama” surrounding her ex Kanye West.

‘The Kardashians’ star “has moved on '' from the many headline-grabbing incidents centering her and Kanye since she filed for divorce from the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper in February 2021.

A source close to the 41-year-old reality television personality told PEOPLE magazine that Kim is “very much over the public drama” with the 44-year-old rapper but does keep in communication over their four kids - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - who they co-parents following their split and allows to see “whenever he wants”.

The source said: "She makes sure that he can see the kids whenever he wants to,” before adding that Kim “has moved on and is very happy.”

Relations between the former couple were strained after the SKIMs founder was romantically linked to the comedian Pete Davidson following her guest host stint of ‘Saturday Night Live’, which Kanye reacted by harassing the 28-year-old comic, which led him to being banned on Instagram for 24 hours.

Kim was reported to have found the decision from the social media app’s parent company to be “fair”.

A source explained: "Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn't very dramatic. She didn't make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye's posts have been exhausting for her though.”

Despite the drama, Kim - who was declared legally single this month - has spoken out before about keeping it civil for the kids and being her “co-parent’s biggest cheerleader”.

Last month, she said: "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best’. Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."