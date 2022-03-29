Amy Schumer insists Kirsten Dunst was "in on" the joke at the Academy Awards.

During Sunday's (27.03.22) Oscars ceremony, the 40-year-old comedian - who was co-hosting the evening alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall - teased the actress and referred to her as a "seat-filler" as she sat next to her husband Jesse Plemons.

Addressing some criticism from fans, she wrote on Instagram: "Hey I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too!

"That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn't disrespect that queen like that."

During the night, Schumer took Dunst's hand and went to pull her out of her seat, suggesting she was a seat filler - which is an audience member filling in for a celebrity when they have to pop out so there aren't any empty spaces on television.

The 'Trainwreck' star quipped: "OK, here's a seat filler. Honey, do you want to go to the bathroom?"

She then took Kirsten's spot, and leaned over to the latter's husband Jesse and added: "Jesse, I loved you in 'Power of the Dog.' "

Jesse - who was nominated alongside his wife for the respective rolls in the movie - replied: "You know what was my wife, Amy?"

Schumer joked: "You're married to that seat filler?"

Before the ceremony, the comedian had promised not to hold back during her hosting gig, which marked the first time in three years that the Academy Awards have had a designated host.

She previously said: "I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual].

"Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing.

"I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one… because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."