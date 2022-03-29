Michael Bay has insisted Will Smith is "not an angry guy" and he has "never seen him mad", after the actor smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The 57-year-old filmmaker - who directed Will in one of his first-ever movies, 1995 film 'Bad Boys' - has admitted the incident, in which Will went on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday (27.03.22) and whacked the 57-year-old comedian after he poked fun at Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head, was a "little unlike" the 53-year-old star.

When asked if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences should strip Will of his first Oscar, after he scooped the Best Actor accolade just minutes after whacking Chris, Michael said: "I don't know the rules. I don't know, but it was a little unlike Will

"He's a great guy, I've never seen him mad. I just saw the clip. I'm not one to judge.

"He's just not an angry guy."

Michael - who also directed Will in 'Bad Boys II' and 'Bad Boys For Life' - has even questioned whether the incident could've been "set up", as he praised Chris for handling it "very well".

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, he added: "Chris was like ... I've gotta work with Chris in movies

"I mean, I know Chris, and he handled it very well. That's why I wonder if it was set up, you know."

Will whacked Chris after he had mocked Jada - who suffers from alopecia - comparing her hair to actress Demi Moore's shaven head in 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'

He said: "Jada, love ya. 'G.I. Jane 2', can't wait to see it.'"

Will laughed at first, but Jada looked unimpressed and the actor then strode onto the stage, slapped the comedian and walked away.

Chris said: "Oh Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."

Will then shouted from his seat: "Take my wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

Chris said: "Wow dude. It was a 'G.I. Jane' joke."

The 'Men in Black' actor then again said: "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth."

Just minutes after Will struck Chris, he was back on stage to accept the Best Actor award for his performance as Richard Williams - the father and coach of tennis pros Venus and Serena Williams - in 'King Richard'.

Will has since said sorry to Chris, insisting the incident was "not indicative of the man I want to be".