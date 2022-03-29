Richard Williams' family doesn't "condone anyone hitting anyone".

The father of tennis aces Serena and Venus Williams - who is portrayed by Will Smith in 'King Richard' - has addressed Sunday's (27.03.22) Academy Awards after Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock over a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a statement to 'Entertainment Tonight' via his son Chavoita LeSane, Williams said: "We don't know all the details of what happened, but we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense.

"My father was as surprised as anyone when Will Smith suddenly retaliated against Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith on Sunday.

"I want to congratulate Will on the Oscar. It was an honour to see him win Best Actor."

His comment comes as Will, 53, has publicly apologised to Chris, 57, following his "G.I. Jane" quip directed at Jada, who has been open about her battle with alopecia.

Taking to Instagram, Will said: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. (sic)”

The star - who went on to win Best Actor minutes after he struck Chris - extended his apology to “the Academy, the producers, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world".

He added: “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. (sic)"

Will condemned “violence in all its forms” before calling his behavior “inexcusable”.

He continued: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I am a work in progress.”

Meanwhile, the Academy has "started a formal review" of the incident.

In a statement, they said: "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."