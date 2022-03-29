Harry Styles has pulled out of movie 'Nosferatu'.

The 28-year-old star was thought to be briefly attached to Robert Eggers' remake of the 1922 film, which is to feature 'Last Night in Soho' star Anya Taylor-Joy, but the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer has had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

A representative for Styles confirmed the news to Variety.

In October 2019, 'The Witch' director Eggers admitted he wanted to remake the classic silent horror film, which was originally directed by F.W. Murnau.

Eggers - who directed Taylor-Joy in 2016 horror movie 'The Witch' - admitted he picked the movie because he believes the mysterious Count Orlok is closer to a "traditional folk vampire" than the romanticised versions seen in other movies, including Bram Stoker's 'Dracula'.

He said: "I definitely hope to create, to tell some stories on larger canvases, which does mean making something that is narratively more broad.

"I mean, that movie ['Nosferatu'] is really important to me for many reasons, but I think 'Nosferatu' is closer to the folk vampire.

"The vampire [in 'Nosferatu'] is a combination of the folk vampire, of the literary vampire that actually has its roots in England before Germany, and also [has roots in] Albin Grau, the producer/production designer's occultist theories on vampires.

"So he's not a traditional folk vampire but it's much closer to that than Stoker, even though obviously Stoker is using a lot of folklore that he's researched to create his vampire. But Dracula is finally much more an extension of the literary vampire that was started by John Polidori, based on Byron."