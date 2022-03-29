Academy Governor Whoopi Goldberg says Will Smith won't be stripped of Oscar

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't expect Will Smith to be stripped of his Oscar.

The 66-year-old star - who is an Academy Governor serving on the group's Actors branch - has addressed the potential fallout after Smith struck Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers with alopecia.

Appearing on 'The View' this week, she said: "We're not going to take that Oscar from him.

"There will be consequences I'm sure, but I don't think that's what they're going to do, particularly because Chris said 'Listen, I'm not pressing any charges.' "

Whoopi insisted while Will - who was later honoured with the best actor prize during Sunday night's (27.03.22) ceremony - "overreacted", people can reach "a point when you behave badly".

She added: "I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up. I think he overreacted...

"I think he had one of those moments where it was like [God damn] it, just stop. I get it, not everybody acts the way we would like them to act under pressure.

"And he snapped... Sometimes you get to a point when you behave badly. I myself have behaved badly on occasion."

Although Whoopi doesn't expect to see the actor stripped of his best actor prize, the Academy has confirmed it has "started a formal review" of the incident.

In a statement, they said: "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

In a previous statement, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed Chris has not yet filed a report against Will, who has since apologised to the comedian on social media.

He wrote: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. (sic)”

