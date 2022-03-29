John Travolta's son has adopted the rescue dog featured in the Academy Awards tribute to Betty White.

The cute pup - whose name is Mac N Cheese - was held on stage by Jamie Lee Curtis during the In Memoriam segment on Sunday night (27.03.22) as she heaped praise on the late actress - who died on December 31 aged 99 - and the work she did for animal rights and charities.

John shared a picture with his 11-year-old son Ben and their new pet pooch on Instagram, and wrote: "Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you @curtisleejamie @pawworks (sic)"

Jamie Lee has post the snap on her own profile, and described the adoption as a "MAGICAL ending to the story from last night".

She said: "At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984.

"I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac cheese and are taking her home today.

"It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS (sic)"

She also urged her followers to adopt rather than shop for their pets.

She continued: "Rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life's most important actions we humans can take!"