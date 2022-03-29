Rita Ora admits moving to Australia is "definitely not off the table".

The 31-year-old pop star met her boyfriend Taika Waititi in Australia, and Rita has refused to rule out making a full-time switch Down Under.

Asked if she would ever relocate, Rita replied: "Who knows? Coming back to Australia is not out of the question.

"I've really enjoyed having my life here, and I've created a couple of great friends. Never say never. It's definitely not off the table."

Rita has spent lots of time in Sydney filming 'The Voice' and she already feels as though she's got a "close connection" to the country.

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker - who was born in Kosovo but grew up in London - told Harper's Bazaar Australia: "It’s very peaceful for me to be able to go to the beach and sit there and read. It’s really lovely to find that sense of grounding in a place where I’m not from.

"I love the people because they’re just so lovely and I just feel very accepted here, and I just feel very sort of free. I’ve got a definite close connection with Australia."

Rita and Taika have set up home in Los Angeles over recent months.

And a source previously suggested that the 46-year-old director could soon pop the question.

The insider explained: "Rita and Taika are head over heels.

"From what she says, he’s ‘the one’ for her. None of her mates would be surprised if he popped the question soon. Some people might see that as quite quick but they’ve barely spent a day apart since they got together."

Rita's pals also think Taika has had a positive influence on the pop star.

The source added: "She always throws herself in head first, but this feels like a healthy, adult relationship. Taika’s mature and understands the fame game.

"He’s a grounding presence but still lots of fun so he can keep up with her."