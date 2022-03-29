Jessie J wants to "laugh louder through the grief" after a difficult year.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker - who turned 34 on Sunday (27.03.22) - has reflected on the past 12 months and admitted she learned "so much" despite a challenging period which saw her suffer a heartbreaking miscarriage in November 2021.

Alongside a video of herself jumping into a lake while some friends laugh along, she wrote: "Falling into 34 years like…

"33 wasn’t my favourite BUT man did it teach me so much. Perspective was the biggest gift for me this year.

"To live harder through the pain. To laugh louder through the grief. To let go and simply be my awkward, sarcastic, honest, goofball, cooking singing loud ass self. To LOVE and to LIVE.

"I am here and I am alive. THAT is the biggest gift."

She also included an emotional Monday's Day message for people celebrating in the UK over the weekend.

She continued: "Happy Mother’s Day to anyone grieving or celebrating today. Whatever you are feeling / experiencing my love is with you.

"Thank you to everyone who continues to guide me and love me through this life. I love you so much."

Jessie was told she wouldn't be able to have children after being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2014, and so she was overcome with emotion when she suffered morning sickness for the first time.

She recently shared: "I’m grateful that I got pregnant. That is the experience of a lifetime for me.

"I was told that I would never… So for me to experience the morning sickness and all of that, it could make me cry with happiness just that I got to do that."

Despite her heartbreaking miscarriage, she still dreams of having children in the next two years.

She added: "Oh 100 percent. For sure in the next two years I want to have a baby. If I can.

"Whichever way it happens; naturally, surrogate, IVF, adopted ... whatever I’m open.

"I have such maternal energy and I’ve always been, ‘Just give me your baby.’ If you meet me, just hand me your baby. I just love babies and children, and everything about it."