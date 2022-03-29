Queen Elizabeth will attend Prince Philip's memorial service.

The 95-year-old monarch is set to make an appearance at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday morning (29.03.22) as she joins her family to honour her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, following his death aged 99 last April.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen is currently intending to attend the service this morning."

It's said the Queen made the final decision just hours before she was due to travel from Windsor Castle for the service, which is due to start at 11.30am.

As reported by The Guardian newspaper, arrangements have been made for her comfort, including the service being limited to 40 minutes, while she will have an additional cushion on her chair.

It's thought BBC cameras will avoid filming her entrance through the back of the Abbey via Poets' Corner, which is a shorter route than her traditional arrival point through the Great West Door, which saw her walk the length of the church.

After Prince Philip's funeral was scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of the royal family, representatives from the Government, the clergy and other faiths will gather to honour his life and legacy.

A statement previously released by the Palace said: “The Service will give thanks for The Duke of Edinburgh’s dedication to family, Nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

“The Service will in particular pay tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh’s contribution to public life and steadfast support for the over 700 charitable organisations with which His Royal Highness was associated throughout his life.”

The Duke of Edinburgh Award, which Philip founded in 1956, will feature "prominently" in the service, with a tribute from a gold award holder.

The Band of the Royal Marines will provide music before and after the service, and the Westminster Abbey and the Chapel Royal Choirs will singe during the service.