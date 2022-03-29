Simone Ashley learned to tattoo herself by watching a prison inmate's YouTube channel.

The 'Bridgerton' actress admitted she found an unusual way to keep herself busy during lockdown after buying her own equipment online and turning to the internet for tips.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: "I was in LA over lockdown in 2020 and I did all the regular stuff, like making banana bread, tie-dying, all of that kind of stuff.

"I thought it would be a good idea to get my own tattoo pen with the needle... I didn't need an ID. I didn't need anything. I just clicked a button."

From there, she looked online for advice on how to do tattoos at home, and she's since tested her skills on herself and her cast mates.

She explained: "I found this video and it was like, oh, I can use this deodorant stick, like as a chemical reaction on the transfer paper and all of the stuff.

"And then it started getting a bit deep and I was like, 'Oh, this guy's using some really interesting stuff.' And then I looked at the username and it was called prisontattoo.com.

"I looked at his videos and was like, 'Wow, there is an inmate making videos in prison! This is a fab idea', and then I did it. I've tattooed myself and cast mates that I've worked with before."

The 26-year-old star showed Jimmy the sphinx design she did on her own ankle, and she even offered to give host Jimmy some ink after the show.

She quipped: "I'm doing your tattoo after the show, right?"

He teased: "You know I have no tattoos, but if I ever get one I'm going to call you."

Meanwhile, Simone also opened up on the Academy Awards and admitted she couldn't help but laugh when she left and saw all the celebrities waiting for Ubers after the Vanity Fair party.

She said: "What was really funny that no one really talks about is like these Uber ports at these big events.

"If you don't have a chauffeur or a car waiting for you, you just get an Uber. It's super organised."