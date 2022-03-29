TikTok is currently testing a new 'watch history' feature.

The video-sharing app is exploring the possibility of allowing its users to find the videos that they've watched previously.

A TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch: "We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience."

Despite this, the spokesperson refused to confirm or deny whether the company plans to test the feature with more users.

It's been suggested that TikTok's watch history concept will be available in the 'content and activity' section of the app.

Until now, TikTok users have been forced to find other ways of finding their old videos. However, there's still no certainty that the feature will be added to the video-sharing app on a permanent basis.

TikTok became the world's most popular online destination in 2021.

The app surpassed Google to claim the crown, according to Cloudfare.

TikTok first knocked Google off the top spot in February 2021, and has held the number one position since August.

The app - which is owned by a Chinese company called Bytedance - has been downloaded more than three billion times, and now has more than one billion active users around the world.