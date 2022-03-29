The UK government reportedly plans to reveal new crypto regulations in the coming weeks.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, is set to announce a new regulatory regime for crypto, according to CNBC.

The Treasury has so far remained tight-lipped about its long-term plans for crypto regulation, and details of their efforts are still being finalised.

However, insiders have suggested that the new regulations will be, broadly speaking, favourable to the industry.

The new rules are also set to provide some much-needed legal clarity to the sector.

The government has held talks with a number of different groups as it works on the finer details of the new regulations.

