Miles Teller was put through "Tom Cruise boot camp" for his role in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

The 35-year-old actor plays Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw in the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 movie 'Top Gun' and revealed how Cruise put all of the cast through intense training to help them prepare for the project.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Miles said: "We were all mini Toms making this movie. He put us through... I'll just call it a 'Tom Cruise boot camp'. We were getting in killer shape.

"And also for the stunts and stuff that Tom does in movies, it's usually a very specific type of training. You're not just going into the gym and lifting some weights. We did flight training for three months before we started filming... We got put through the wringer."

Tom, who will reprise his role as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the movie, also described how he developed a training scheme for his co-stars to help them learn how to fly the Boeing F/A-18 Superhornet jets.

The 'Mission: Impossible' actor said: "I developed a programme for the actors, and how we could get them in the (F/A-18s).

"It was every step of the way. I had to teach them how to fly. I had to teach them how to handle gs. I had to get them confident in the aeroplane."

Cruise recalled how he wanted to make the fighter pilot experience as authentic as possible in the first movie and was determined to replicate it for the sequel – which will be released in May.

The 59-year-old star said: "When I first committed to the first 'Top Gun', I did it based on the fact that I'd be filmed in the F-14, and I'd get to fly in the F-14.

"I wanted to give the audience that experience of what it's like being a fighter pilot, and what that world is like, and the culture of it."