Mira Sorvino and her family love game nights.

The 54-year-old actress is married to 'The O.C.' star Christopher Backus and they have four children together, sons Johnny and Holden and daughters Mattea and Lucia, and she loves nothing more at the weekend than cooking for her family and then getting out the board games.

Speaking in the 25 Things You Don't Know About Me feature for the new issue of Us Weekly magazine, she said: "Weekends are spent with my family on the beach and eating together at a big table. Then it’s game or movie night."

Proud parent Mira also loves going to see her kids play sport and perform and she tries to never miss one of their activities.

She said: "I love watching my kids perform. My oldest girl, Mattea, is a serious dancer/ choreographer, my sons, Johnny and Holden, wow on the baseball field, and my 9-year old, Lucia, is fearless with a song and a mic."

Now that travel is back on the agenda following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' star is planning a trip to Scandinavia.

She said: " We hope to go to Norway and Sweden this summer so my kids and husband can explore the land of their Viking roots."