Chanelle Hayes feels “fitter, healthier and far more confident” after having keyhole surgery to aide weight loss.

The former ‘Big Brother’ star loves being able to “make a lot more adventurous choices” when it comes to clothes after shedding eight and half stone and dropping multiple dress sizes from an 18 .

The 34-year-old reality television personality told New! magazine: “I can wear whatever I want now and I can make a lot more adventurous choices than before. I feel fitter, healthier and far more confident.”

Chanelle - who has two sons Blakely, 11 with her ex Matthew Bates and Frankie, four, with her former partner Ryan Oates - opted to go under the knife to help her lose weight because she felt “completely out of control,”

She said: “I tried every single diet there is but I was completely out of control. If I was abusing alcohol or drugs the way I abused junk food, somebody would have intervened and done something about it. I felt as though there need to be more of a medical intervention, so I went away and spent a year researching it.”

Chanelle enthused about now after shifting the pounds having “more energy” for family time and bags “more confidence”.

She said: “I’ve got more energy to do things with the kids - I can actually fit inside play gyms with Frankie. I couldn’t get my butt down the slide before! Plus I’ve got so much more confidence now. Before, I preferred to shy away and stay in the house.”

Chanelle explained that it was something that she “didn’t go in blindly” and looked into the procedure extensively.

She said: “For me, it was the right move, but I didn’t go into blindly. I did loads of research about the surgeon, the actual surgery and the potential side effects. I didn’t actually feel that scared going into it because I’d done so much research.”

Chanelle shared that she might not be done with going under the knife but was relatively “happy” with her body at the moment.

She said: “I need my boobs doing and I’ve got a little bit of excess skin, but other than that I’m happy. It’s never going to be exactly as you want it and I don’t have time for more surgery now.”