Anthony Anderson’s wife Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce.

The ‘Black-ish’ star and Alvina, 51, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, according to court documents from Los Angeles County Court.

Alvina had cited “irreconcilable differences” for the reason for her separation from the 51-year-old actor, who she met while they studied together at Howard University in the 80s.

According to the filing, their separation is still awaiting legal declaration and Alvina is seeking spousal support.

The papers read: “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown.”

This is not the first time the couple - who share two adult children Kyra, 26, and 22-year-old Nathan - have headed to divorce courts as Alvina began proceedings back in 2015 after but the pair reconciled in 2016 before their marriage was dissolved.

Last year, the ‘Law and Order’ star spilled how he met his future wife while they were in college in 1989, meaning to invite another woman to a “party that me and my buddies were having.”

Anthony said: "My sophomore year, her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having.

“My wife answered the door. I was like, 'I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we're having.' Stacey didn't show up, but my wife did - and we have been together ever since that night. And I was just me: 'I got there early, she didn't see nobody else, she was like, 'All right, I'm gonna rock out with this dude!' We got married on our 10-year anniversary."