Andrew Garfield loved working with the Yves Saint Laurent team on his Oscars outfit.

The ‘Tik, Tik…Boom!’ star - who received a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards - worked with the French fashion house to achieve his red carpet look.

He told Vanity Fair: "It’s been incredibly fun to work with the brilliant people on the team in creating looks that feel like an extension of my style combined with the Saint Laurent-specific aesthetic.

"To be honest, when I wanted to take time for myself, that’s when fashion has become most vital. In those moments when I need to retreat from public view so that I can refill the well and ground myself in my ordinariness and just being."

The 38-year-old actor attended the Oscars in a silky black shirt, which he paired with black gabardine trousers and a burgundy velvet blazer.

The ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ star credited his stylist, Warren Alfie Barker, for helping him achieve to his distinctive look.

He added: "I’m happy I get to be his coat hanger. It’s a privilege. And we have a lot of fun pushing me out of my comfort zone sometimes."

And despite not winning the Best Actor gong, Andrew was determined to enjoy himself at the annual awards show.

He said: "I try and let go of any outcome and surrender to the night. It’s always fun … It’s never not been fun. A celebration and a gratitude ritual.

"To be a part of cinema history, I always get struck with the feeling of being an 18-year-old acting student, studying theatre and working at Starbucks and trying to make a living. So to sit next to my heroes and be nominated especially for a musical performance ... It’s overwhelming."