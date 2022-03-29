Katy Perry has relaunched her shoe line with a new spring collection.

The ‘California Gurls’ hitmaker - who first launched the Katy Perry Collections brand in 2017, with the intention of offering unique styles at affordable prices - has always retained ownership of her label and has now launched a new shoe line.

The pop star said: "I had the opportunity to either let my brand kind of slowly fade away into nothingness, or take on the challenge and bet on myself, as I do most of the time, and just up my game and really mean what I say when I say I want to be that boss a** b****."

The 37-year-old singer also admitted she's particularly excited to launch a spring line.

She told WWD: "I’m excited because [spring] is my favourite season when everything starts to come back to life and we thaw out. I am a product of the sun and I am a California girl. I want to get that pedicure and I want to let my feet breathe and look cute in gingham and pastels. Anything Easter-themed is my vibe."

The new line features 19 styles that are either floral or beach themed.

And although her personal sense of style has changed over the years, Katy wants her collection to remain fun.

The chart-topping pop star - who has Daisy, 19 months, with movie star Orlando Bloom - explained: "My own style has evolved since 2008 in that, for me, I still want to have fun and humour is a big part of my personality, especially when I am in the public eye.

"I like being able to be sophisticated and elevated, while still being playful. That’s really my vibe."