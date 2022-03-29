Kerry Katona’s daughter Lilly-Sue McFadden supports her mother being an OnlyFans model because it keeps her in shoes.

Lilly-Sue - who the former Atomic Kitten star shares with her ex Brian McFadden, along with her 20-year-old sister Mollie - initially “wasn’t happy” that her 41-year-old mother was posting racy content on the subscription platform but she had to accept it was a smart business decision after Kerry made a million following her bankruptcy in 2008 and 2013.

In a joint interview with New! magazine with Kerry, Lilly-Sue, 19, quipped: "I think it's great. You know, do whatever makes you happy and do what you want to do.

"As long as it keeps a pair of shoes in my wardrobe, I'm not complaining."

Kerry - who also has 15-year-old daughter Heidi, 13-year-old son Max with her ex-husband Mark Croft and seven-year-old Dylan-Jorge with her late third spouse George Kay - says sharing her sexy snaps on the website and app and getting lots of attention from men makes her “feel good”.

She said: "There's no filter. It's not like in magazines, where you've got to look a certain way, or, 'Let's airbrush that stretch mark out, let's get rid of that cellulite.' It's real life and it makes me feel good."

Kerry thinks “it’s crazy” how much money she makes from being an OnlyFans model.

Kerry - who is now engaged to 32-year-old fitness instructor Ryan Mahoney - added: “It’s crazy how much I earn now and the community is like no other. My boobs make me feel so great. I do have so many issues when it comes to my body from being in the industry for so many years. But with OnlyFans, that’s all out the window. And that makes me feel good about myself.”

She also labelled the level of professional commitments she has lined up on her plate as “unreal”.

Kerry said: “The amount of work I’ve got right now and coming up this year is unreal. It’s absolutely amazing. I’m so excited and so thrilled. This has been one of the busiest years of my career.”