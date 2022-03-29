Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the memorial service for Prince Philip.

The eight-year-old prince and his six-year-old sisters joined their parents – Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – at the service celebrating the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday (29.03.22).

The event gave the younger royals a chance to remember their great-grandfather as they were unable to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

George and Charlotte's appearance marks a key moment in the pair's lives as it is the first major televised church service they have attended.

Prince Philip – who passed away last year at the age of 99 – was remembered as a "remarkable man" who was committed to "down-to-earth" causes.

The Duke of Edinburgh's long-time friend Dean of Windsor David Conner, who also conducted his funeral, said that Philip's life "bore the marks of sacrifice and service".

He told the congregation: "Certainly, he could show great sympathy and kindness. There is no doubt that he had a delightfully engaging, and often self-deprecating, sense of humour.

"It is quite clear that his mind held together both speculation and common sense. Moreover, nobody would ever doubt his loyalty and deep devotion to our Queen and to their family."

Conner also told the congregation how the duke devoted his "enormous capacity for sheer hard work, to a host of down-to-earth enterprises" – particularly with the foundation of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award for young people.

He said: "These included the equipping of young people to face tomorrow's challenges, the encouragement of respect and care for the natural order, and his pioneering work in facilitating conversation between representatives of the different world faiths."

Conner also pointed out how Philip could be "abrupt" at times and could "forget just how intimidating he could be".

He explained: "A kind of natural reserve sometimes made him seem a little distant. He could be somewhat sharp in pricking what he thought to be bubbles of pomposity or sycophancy.

"On the other hand, we should not forget that he himself was sometimes wounded by being unfairly criticised or misunderstood."