Jesse Williams has asked for his child support payments to be reduced after quitting Greys' Anatomy.

The 40-year-old actor - who has children Sadie, eight, and Maceo , five, from his previous marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee - was ordered to pay over $50,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife and has requested a reduction after quitting his long-running role on the medical drama series back in 2021.

Court documents obtained by E! News state: "I am requesting the Court reduce the child support to a reasonable amount I can afford given the significant reduction in my income and the now fluctuating nature of my income. appeared on the television show 'Grey's Anatomy' ['Grey's], which was the primary source of income for our family throughout the marriage and for me, post-separation. I am no longer on 'Grey's'. My last appearance was in May 2021."

Jesse - who split from his wife back in 2017 and was reported to have received $260,000 per episode during his time on the ABC hit - went on to explain that his current payment was based on his income at the time and insisted that it can be "far less" since quitting the show.

He added: "I had previously been paying child support to Aryn in the combined sum of $50,629 per month pursuant to the Court's order for temporary child support on June 19, 2018.

"Child support was also based on my other sources of income which included my Grey's residuals for shows I appeared in during the marriage, and after Aryn and I separated, as well as sporadic income from occasional smaller acting, endorsement or appearance work. All of my additional sources of income were/are far less than my former episodic fees from Grey's."