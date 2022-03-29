Kelly Clarkson is "not concerned" about turning 40.

The 'Because of You' singer - who shot to fame two decades ago as the winner of the first season of 'American Idol' - is not worried about her upcoming milestone this April because each passing year has been "exponentially better" for her so far.

She said: "I'm not concerned about [turning 40.] My life gets exponentially better each year. Which is what should happen, you should get wiser!"

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - whose divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalised at the start of 2021 - went on to reveal she wants to do a "whole thing" in honour of her big birthday and plans to mark the big birthday with a series of celebrations over the summer.

She told PEOPLE: "I'm waiting till the summer — I'm actually doing [a] 'celebrate my 40 years summer,' whole thing. I'm doing a whole thing. So I'm just gonna be chilling. That's my happy 40."

It comes just weeks after Kelly - who has children River, seven, and five-year-old Remington with her ex-husband - filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne and submitted court documents earlier this week in which she expressed a desire to go by her first and middle names in her personal life.

She said: "I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name. I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson. I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!"