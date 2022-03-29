Hilary Duff's pet dog has died.

The 34-year-old actress had spent almost 20 years with her beloved Yorkshire Terrier Jak and took to Instagram to reveal the heartbreaking news that he had passed away.

Alongside a picture of herself and her late pooch - who is thought to have been gifted to her by ex-boyfriend Joel Madden back in back in 2003 - she wrote: "Rest easy my sweet Jak… a true fine wine ….We won’t miss you peeing all over the house or barking all night…but I was so lucky to get almost two decades with you!! You watched me bring all my babies home. "

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress - - who is married to Matthew Koma and has daughters Banks, three and Mae, ten months with him as well as Luca, nine, with ex-husband Mike Comrie - went on to thank Jak as well as her previous pet dogs for teaching her the "responsibility" of care which she has carried with her onto motherhood.

She added: "You, Lola, and Dubie taught me so much responsibility before having these human babies and you sure gave me a lot of comfort and love when I needed it the most! Night night angel [heart emoji] [moon emoji] [star emoji] I know it’s endless [bone emojis] up there for you! Say Hi to the OG pack. Love you guys." (sic).

Several friends were quick to send their condolences to the former 'Lizzie McGuire' actress, including fellow Disney star and 'High School Musical' alum Ashley Tisdale posting two heartbreak emojis