Lamar Odom wishes he had "protected" Khloe Kardashian like Will Smith protected Jada.

The 42-year-old former basketball player was married to reality star Khloe, 37, from 2009 until 2016 and admitted that while he did not "condone" the actions of Will Smith - which saw him smack comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke about wife Jada's shaven head at the Oscars - he owes us "zero explanation" of the incident.

He said: " I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife. That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock."

The former NBA star - who has no children with Khloe but has Destiny, 24, and Lamar Jr., 20 with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales - claimed that Will had done what a husband is "called to do" and if he had done the same he "may still be married."

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain. Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married.

Lets use this as a teaching moment, lets learn to set boundaries, lets learn to be humble, lets learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of judgement!"

Lamar and Khloe tied the knot after only one month of dating, but the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star first filed for divorce in 2013, and put it on hold after he was hospitalised over drug use in 2015 to help him recover before finally divorcing a year later.