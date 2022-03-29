Scott Disick "doesn't like the idea" of ex Kourtney Kardashian having more children.

The 38-year-old socialite - who dated Kourtney from 2005 until 2015 and has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with her - is reportedly not keen on the idea of Kourtney having children with fiance Travis Barker despite it being "very important" to them.

A source told ET Online: "Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting -- to them. Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer - who has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - back in October 2021 after less than a year of dating and the insider went on to claim that the families "get along well" and that an "intimate" wedding ceremony is on the cards,

The source added: "Kourtney and Travis' kids get along well. Overall, the dynamic is supportive and healthy. Kourtney and Travis are planning to get married soon and the wedding is going to be intimate."

The comments come just days after it was claimed that Scott is likely to "stay away" from the upcoming nuptials unless there are television cameras present because it would make things "awkward."

An insider said: "It would definitely be awkward if Scott was at the wedding. If it’s filmed for sure, then he might be there. If not, Scott might want to stay far away from witnessing."