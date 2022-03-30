Ethan Hawke's daughter told him to "respect" the Marvel fanbase.

The 51-year-old actor - who has actress daughter Maya, 23, with ex-wife Uma Thurman - stars as villain Arthur Harrow in MCU series 'Moon Knight' and was told by Maya that his job was to "participate" with the audience.

He said: "Maya said something really beautiful to me. [She said] 'As a performer, your job is to participate with the audience. Yes, you want to lead and do work that you believe in, but we want people to care about art. This is what people care about. They really have a passion for the material'.

"[She said] 'You have to respect the Marvel fans and respect their fandom and try to give them something that's worth it."

Maya stars as Robin Buckley in Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' and Ethan went on to explain that it was a "massive step" for his daughter to take a role on the show because there is "a lot of responsibility to do a good job."

He told E! News: "It was a huge adventure for her to step into that Stranger Things world. You can't go to an airport in America and not see 10 people with a Stranger Things sweatshirt on or something from the high school. Halloween is full of their costumes. So, you know you're entering something and you know there is a responsibility to do a good job. If I make some little indie movie and it doesn't work out, it's not a big deal because nobody ever hears about it. But if there's so much expectation on something and you don't do a good job, the fall is much greater."