Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner and 'Harry Potter' actress Scarlett Byrne have welcomed twins into the world.

The 30-year-old son of the late Playboy founder and the 31-year-old 'Vampire Diaries' alum are proud parents to daughters Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, who arrived on Saturday (26.03.22).

Cooper has shared two pictures from the hospital; one of his wife cradling the newborns and him stood at the side of the bed with a huge grin on his face, and a close-up of the tots in matching striped bow hats.

He captioned the post: “Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th.

“Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

The couple - who tied the knot in 2019 - became parents for the first time to daughter Betsy in August 2020.

Cooper previously gushed that he “could not be happier” when he discovered his wife was pregnant with twins.

He said: "Both Scarlett and I could not be happier to continue the adventure of parenting together.”

The pair announced the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts.

Cooper wrote alongside a professional picture of himself, Scarlett, and Betsy: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

While Scarlett – who played Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding franchise – shared the same picture and added: “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Betsy is named after Cooper’s late grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad, who passed away the month before.

The businessman said at the time: "We are overwhelmed with joy to share that our daughter, Betsy Rose Hefner, has arrived.

"We look forward to being home and spending time together as a family in the days and weeks ahead."

On the inspiration behind their little one's moniker, he added: "My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I."