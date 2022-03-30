Kelly Clarkson has officially changed her name to Kelly Brianne.

At a hearing on Monday (28.03.22), a California judge granted the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker her name change.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly read: “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.

“The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner’s name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE.”

In her filing, she explained: "My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

The 39-year-old singer and talk show host decided to change her surname amid her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and filed documents in February, in which she expressed "a desire" to go by her first and middle names.

It is unclear whether Kelly is keen to use her desired name professionally, and as such whether her TV programme, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', would come in for a name change too.

The 'Breakaway' singer - who has River, seven, and Remington, five, with Brandon - swapping her name comes weeks after her divorce was settled.

The 'Because of You' hitmaker, who first filed for divorce in June 2020, agreed to pay her ex-husband $45,601 a month in child support for their two kids, until they turn 18, as well as £115,000 in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly will also pay 45-year-old Brandon a whopping $1,326,161 as a one-off payment.

The pair have agreed to joint custody of their children, however, they will live with Kelly in Los Angeles.

It was previously reported that Brandon wanted to quit his job as a talent manager to become a full-time rancher at their Montana ranch, where he is currently residing.

However, Kelly has claimed ownership of both of their Montana properties.

Brandon will remain living at the ranch until June, but has to pay $2,000 a month to Kelly.

The 'American Idol' alum will also pay $50,000 for private air travel for their brood so that they can travel while unvaccinated to see their father.

Once River and Remmington are inoculated against the virus, which the exes have also agreed to, they will be able to travel first class.

The former couple married in 2013, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.