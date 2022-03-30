Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting a baby boy.

The 38-year-old socialite is pregnant with her and husband James Rothschild's third child - a sibling for daughters Lily-Grace, five, and four-year-old Teddy - and her parents have revealed they are delighted to have their first grandson on the way.

Kathy Hilton said: “It’s our first… grandson so we’re very excited."

Her husband, Richard Hilton, added to 'Extra': "She is telling people, so I’m not speaking out of turn.”

Being pregnant hasn't made Nicky slow down at all.

Kathy added: “She’s great, working hard, you wouldn’t know it but she’s got the bump!”

Just a month ago, Nicky admitted her "old-fashioned" mother was reluctant for her to find out the sex of her baby.

When asked directly about the sex of the baby, she said: "I'm finding out soon, maybe. But my mom doesn't want to me to find out. My mom's very old fashioned. She's like, 'I didn't find out for any of you kids. Please, it's the ultimate surprise in life, do not find out. But we'll see."

The businesswoman and shoe designer then went on to acknowledge that while she is feeling "prepared" for the new baby - who is set to arrive in the summer - she still has to get nursery ready.

She said: "I feel pretty prepared being that it is number three but I do have to start getting the room ready!"

Nicky has also previously spoken about the challenges of parenthood, acknowledging that "patience and being the best version of yourself" have been the keys to her parenting style.

Speaking about her experience of motherhood, Nicky explained: "I think all moms suffer from mom guilt. I think we could all do better at that and it's important to still do the things you love. Don't let your children completely take over your life. Navigate that balance and find that balance."