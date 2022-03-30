Jeff Bridges feels "terrific" after battling cancer.

The 72-year-old actor was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2020 but in September last year, he revealed he had gone into remission and now he's spoken again about his health and said he is feeling good.

And during a virtual panel event for his upcoming FX series 'The Old Man' - which shut down production in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and again while Jeff had cancer treatment - the Big Lebowski' star expressed his gratitude to those who worked on the show for their support during such a difficult time for him.

Admitting he feels "terrific", he said: “As far as I’m concerned, FX and all of the team were so considerate and gave me all of the time I needed to heal and all the support I needed. The protocols — we were still in COVID — made me feel very safe and eager to get down to business and play."

In the series, Jeff portrays Dan Chase, a man who absconded from the CIA decades ago and is targeted by an assassin. Dan is also in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and the actor drew on his health issues for his portrayal of the character.

He said: “In times like that, it seems like all your philosophies and spirituality comes to you. It tests you. All of that has been made more mature by that experience. I’ve always approached life the same way, [but this] made things sharper.”

John Lithgow also stars in the show and he praised his "big-hearted" co-star for reaching out to his brother after he got in touch with him on learning his new friend's relative also had cancer.

John said: “My dear brother [was] diagnosed with something similar to what Jeff suffered from. When I told him about my brother David, he immediately got in touch with him, he’d never met the man. He’s the most big-hearted person.

“It’s not like you’re working with an actor at all, you’re working with a new friend. It’s been a real privilege.”