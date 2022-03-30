Taylour Paige has signed up for the dark comedy 'The Trainer'.

The 31-year-old actress has joined Vito Schnabel in the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Tony Kaye from a script written by Schnabel and Jeff Solomon.

The project has been in development for more than a decade and is based on an original story by Schnabel.

It unfolds across eight days of sleep-deprived chaos and follows Jack (Schnabel), a down-on-his-luck fitness expert living with his mother in Los Angeles – who takes a maniacal swing at fame and fortune in his bid to realise the American dream.

Julia Fox and Steven Van Zandt are also starring in the film.

Production will begin in LA early next month with Schnabel, Kaye and Jeremy Steckler producing. George Paaswell is also involved as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Taylour has also been cast in the 'Toxic Avenger' reboot.

Macon Blair is on board to write and direct a reimagining of the 1984 superhero movie of the same name with Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, who created the original, involved as producers for Troma Entertainment.

Peter Dinklage has been cast as the male lead in the flick, a man who is disfigured when he is pushed into a vat of toxic waste. He is transformed into a mutant freak but becomes an underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from forces of corruption and greed.

The original movie has become a cult classic, and spawned three sequels, its own musical production, children's cartoon series and a Marvel comic.