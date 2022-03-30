Paul Herman has died.

The veteran actor - who was best known for his portrayal of Beanise in 'The Sopranos' - passed away on his 76th birthday on 29 March, though his cause of death has yet to be revealed.

His 'Sopranos' co-star Michael Imperioli led the tributes to the actor on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “Our friend and colleague Paul Herman has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude.

“A first-class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman, and of course The Sopranos are some highlights.

“Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us.

“I’ll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends, and community of actors and filmmakers.(sic)"

Paul's 'Goodfellas' co-star Lorraine Bracco also paid tribute to her friend.

She wrote: "The one and only. A loving soul with a great sense of humor, Paulie Herman. REST IN PEACE.(sic)"

And actress Frances Fisher reflected on the "decades of memories" she has with her friend.

She posted: "Paulie Herman - Beloved by All. From the old NYC days at Cafe Central Columbus to the West Coast nights at Ago, Paulie always had a smile and a table.

"Decades of memories in every conceivable haunt and hamlet. An actor, a horseman, a man about town, a bit of a health nut, a bottom line trusted friend."

Tony Danza hailed the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actor as "one of the greatest guys of all time.

He shared: "Paul (Paulie) Herman was one of the greatest guys of all time. A great actor and a great friend.

"If you visited NYC from LA, he was the entertainment director. We will all miss you so much, Paulie."

The actor was most recently seen as Whispers DiTullio in 'The Irishman', one of his many appearances alongside Robert De Niro, having also featured in 'Little Fockers', 'American Hustle', 'Once Upon a Time In America' and 'Falling in Love', amongst others.