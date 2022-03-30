Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi have been "on-and-off for years".

The 'Masked Singer presenter caused a stir in January when he revealed the model was expecting his eighth child and the 30-year-old beauty has now opened up about their "beautiful" relationship, explaining they have been together at various points over the last decade but they are exclusive with one another now.

While Bre has had other partners and even got married at one point, she said of Nick: "I've always come back.

"Him and I have had our on-and-off for years. And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people...' That's what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at."

Bre acknowledged her romance with the 41-year-old star - who also has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe from his marriage to Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and 15-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and nine-month-old Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, while his and Alyssa Scott's son Zen died of cancer aged just five months in December - may not be seen as conventional.

She told E! News' 'Daily Pop': "Some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things. [We still] have a beautiful relationship [where] everything is so supportive and positive."

For now, Bre is concentrating on her "family and [her] relationship" but she can see all of Nick's children coming "together" when they're older.

And she insisted she and the mothers of the 'Wild 'N Out' star's children are all respectful and supportive of one another.

She said: "I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation, and we're all very supportive and just respect that. Like, 'That's your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we're here.'"

Ultimately, Bre is "excited" to become a mom and is "not scared about giving birth".

She is planning to have an "unmedicated water birth" when she goes into labour with her son.