Dyson’s new headphones have an in-built air purifier.

The Dyson Zone - a new pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones from the British innovating company - feature a unique air filtering technology via a magnetic “contact free face visor” based on “30 years of air filtration expertise”,

On Wednesday (30.03.22), the company’s Twitter account read: “Get in the zone with Dyson’s latest technology. 30 years of air filtration expertise pioneered with a wearable, high-end audio device. With a contact free visor to supply a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth. So, you can breathe cleaner air, anywhere.”

The headphones - which boast the ability to clean 99 per cent of air particles as tiny as 0.1 microns - feature a scaled-down version of their already existing air purification technology to help users with the “global problem” of dirty air, which includes a motor, compressor fan and a air purifying dual-layer in each ear.

Jake Dyson, the chief engineer said: “Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face.”

The detachable filters are replaceable and the company expects the average user living in Europe to change them annually, but should be changed earlier by listeners in more polluted areas.