Sofia Jirau says “there are no limits” after becoming the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down's syndrome.

The 25-year-old model believes there is nothing that her disability - a condition caused by having an extra chromosome - can stop her from doing during Yahoo’s Women's History Month livestream on Tuesday (29.03.22).

Sofia told the virtual audience: "I would say that they can work hard and make a living and take care of themselves. And I would tell them that inside and out there are no limits and you can accomplish so much that you set out to do and you can dream big."

She attributed her determination to her mother and being a “very educated woman”.

Sofia said: "My mom inspires me because she is the best mom in the entire world and a mom that I love and adore since when I was little until now. My mom taught me to learn a lot of things and to not limit myself. And I don’t have any (limits). Because inside and out there are no limits. And I’m a very educated woman. And disciplined as well.”

The model - who made her debut at New York Fashion week in 2020 after starting modelling in 2019 - has always dreamed of being a “model and a businesswoman” since childhood.

The face of the lingerie giant’s Love Cloud collection “jumped on a plane” immediately after she was hired for the campaign.

Sofia said: "I went to the airport and jumped in a car. I arrived and right away started modeling the line, including bras and everything. I got to meet the rest of the Victoria’s Secret models. It went very well. It was super cool and awesome.”

Sofia’s “next dream” after working Victoria's Secret - who overhauled their hyper-feminine marketing strategy after a series of misconduct allegations - is to dance alongside her favourite artists, such as Beyonce and Lady Gaga.

She said: "My next dream is to dance in a scene and to dance with all the artists and to meet Shakira, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez because they all inspire me."