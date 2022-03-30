Zendaya did her own makeup for the 2022 Oscars.

The ‘Euphoria’ star gave her makeup artist the night off before the 94th Academy Awards and went it alone on her stunning face.

The 25-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram: “Every now and then I do my own beat.”

Zendaya - who became the youngest woman to win a best drama Emmy for her portrayal of teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in the HBO teen drama in 2020 - departed from her usual cat-eye and red lip look as she opted for a silver smokey eye, neat eyebrows, bronzer and a some sheet lipgloss to accompany her first look of the night, a cropped white shirt with a dramatic silver sequinned maxi skirt.

For the after party - which was hosted by magazine Vanity Fair - the ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ star “switched” up her own look to go along with her tailored Sportmax suit.

On Instagram, Zendaya wrote: “And then I switched up the eye,” as she showcased the addition of a darker metallic shade at the corners of her eyes.

Prior to the award ceremony, Law Roach - her regular stylist - gave insight into their “relationship really, really grew into more family”.

She said: "Our relationship really, really grew into more family. We've been together for so long. I think she's watched me grow up, and I've watched her grow up and go from a girl to a woman, and it just feels easy and right, like my sister."