Jennifer Garner made “homemade chicken tenders” for her Oscars glam team.

‘The Adam Project’ star made a whole spread - including some healthy veggie crudite - to get ready for the 94th Academy Awards in “a relaxed environment” before her hair and makeup team came over to make her look her absolute Old Hollywood best to present at the most prestigious evening in the film calendar.

Hairstylist Jenny Cho told Vanity Fair: “It’s always a really nice relaxed environment. She made homemade chicken tenders!”

The pair- which also included makeup artist Yoshimoto Bua - planned her red carpet look around her red Brandon Maxwell gown -which was found by Jordan Johnson of the styling double act Jill Jordan - however the real inspiration was the 49-year-old actress herself and her beauty and felt they found a “sweet spot” to honour both. She continued: “We just wanted to bring out her natural beauty.”

Jenny told the magazine: “We hit the sweet spot where it’s not too done and not too undone.”

Yoshimoto - who used Neutrogena moisturiser and CC cream on the actress - said: “Really, it’s inspired by Jen.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer - who shares children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with her ex Ben Affleck - broke a four year hiatus from attending the Academy Awards after last being seen on the red carpet in 2018, where she presented the annual In Memoriam tribute.