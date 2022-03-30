Shane Warne's daughter has told how the late cricketing legend "saved" her when she reached her lowest point.

The sportsman passed away at the age of 52 earlier this month and in a public memorial service celebrating his life at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday (30.03.22), 20-year-old Summer Warne paid an emotional tribute to her dad as she told how he helped her find joy in her life again.

She said: "When dad would walk into a room, the whole room would light up. He could make you crack a smile even if you didn’t feel like smiling that day. He made you feel appreciated and so loved. His infectious smile and laugh is something I’m going to forever miss.

"He was an inspiration ... The kindness he forever showed, the reassurance you needed if you were down on yourself ... The humour he had without even trying to be funny and most of all, he was so thoughtful and one of the happiest people I ever knew.

"When I was struggling, and I didn’t know how to go on with life because I was dealing with my own demons, you showed me how I could fall in love with life again. You told me that I could either live with these demons or fight with them and come out stronger at the end. You saved me, Dad. You truly did...

"You lived 100 lives, Dad. You never took anything for granted and you made sure you lived every day to the fullest."

Summer's brother, 23-year-old Jackson Warne remembered the "easy and peaceful" family life they had with their supportive father.

He said: "It feels just like yesterday that we were looking at each other’s cards playing poker, eating pizza while watching the Saints. I’ll never forget how much fun we had doing simple things, grocery shopping, watching movies or going for walks during lockdown. We didn’t have to do much to be happy. Life was so easy and peaceful with you in it.

"We would play Monopoly and you could give me a chance to win we were both so happy.

"In one of the first games of cricket I ever played, you told me, 'Just go out there and have fun because when you’re happy, good things will happen.' So that was the mindset I had for that game. I ended up taking a hat-trick and that’s a memory I will never forget. You were so proud of me.

"Although I didn’t go down the cricket path, you didn’t mind. You just wanted the best for me."

Brooke Warne, 24, was the last of Shane's children to speak, and after recalling her father's "stubborn" attitude and fussy eating habits, she promised she and her siblings would do what they can to make their dad "proud" because they know he is "shining down" on them.

She said: "I already miss you, Dad. I feel like you’re on holiday, because you were always working out of Australia, but I know that’s not the case. But what makes me the saddest is, I will never get to wrap my arms around you and give you the biggest hug and rest my chin on your chest.

"Dad was our shining star in life and now he’s shining down on all of us. We will do you so proud, Dad and we are so proud of everything you have achieved. We’re going to do what you always told us - try our best and we will try our best to live in a world without you. I love you always, Dad."

During the service, Shane's father, Keith, and brother Jason, also paid tribute to the sportsman, as did a number of his cricketing peers, his old friends, and stars including Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran and Hugh Jackman.