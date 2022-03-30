A major Ukrainian internet provider has suffered a cyber-attack.

Ukrtelecom is working on restoring its service after it believes it was the victim of an attack which they cut to “protect the critical network infrastructure” of their network.

Yuriy Kurmaz, the CEO of the company said in a statement: “In order to protect the critical network infrastructure and not interrupt services to the Armed Forces, other military bodies and users of critical infrastructure, we were forced to temporarily restrict internet access to most private users and business customers.”

Netblocks, the international internet monitoring organisation said it was the biggest disruption to the company’s service since the beginning of the Russian invasion last month, leading to a fall of connectivity to 13 per cent of levels before President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the country.

They said on Twitter: “Update: Ukraine's national internet provider Ukrtelecom has confirmed a cyberattack on its core infrastructure.

“Real-time network data show an ongoing and intensifying nation-scale disruption to service, which is the most severe registered since the invasion by Russia.”

According to the BBC, other people living in Ukraine on different internet suppliers experienced no problems.

Ukrtelecom is the largest provider of internet in terms of geographical spread, but comes in second to Kyivstar when it comes to number of users.

Since the conflict began in late February, the United Nations have verified 1,179 civilian deaths and 1, 860 people wounded, however the full total is expected to be much higher. In addition, the attack has led to a humanitarian crisis with more than 10 million people forced to flee their homes, with 3.8 million people making it to other countries as refugees.