Toni Braxton admitted her sister's death feels like a "dream".

The 'Unbreak My Heart' hitmaker's sibling Traci died of cancer aged 50 earlier this month but the 54-year-old singer is trying to stay positive and be "grateful" that she had so much time with her beloved relative before her untimely passing.

Speaking to talk show host Tamron Hall, Toni said: "I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself 'No, she's gone but she's been here with us for 50 years.

"So I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another.

"We're sisters, we're always gonna fight. That's what sisters do, OK, it's a rite of passage to fuss and fight but in the end, we're always there. We can be fussing and fighting with each other even on the show and we'd be right there, 'OK, I'm bringing the kids over' and not talk to each other, but we'll be cooking together."

"We're just very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did."

Toni - who admitted she and Traci were "like twins" and "more than sisters" - spoke of her sibling's final moments, revealing she was surrounded by love and all her family.

She said: "We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there.

"She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it's going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy."