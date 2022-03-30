'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' is delayed until 2023.

Nintendo has issued an update on the sequel to the 2017 action-adventure title, which was due to be released this year, and explained that the decision to push back the second game in the series is because more time is needed to provide a "special" experience for fans.

Producer Eiji Aonuma announced in a YouTube clip: "As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.

"In order to make this game's experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer."

There's no new date, but the sequel should be ready for the Nintendo Switch next spring.