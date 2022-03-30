Sir Elton John performed a musical tribute to Shane Warne at the public memorial service celebrating his life on Wednesday (30.03.22).

The music legend dedicated a recorded version of his hit 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' to Shane's children Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer, 20.

Elton was amongst a host of stars paying tribute to the late Australian cricket icon – who died suddenly aged 52 earlier this month – at his memorial service which was held at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

His performance of the song came after Shane's father Keith gave a moving eulogy and the 'Rocket Man' singer expressed regret that he wasn't able to sing in person.

Elton said: "This song is in memory of Shane, probably one of the greatest sportsmen ever. One of the most amazing Australian cricketers of all time.

"It's a sad day today but it's not in some ways because his legacy lives on and he will live on through future generations because he was mesmerising, brilliant and loved to play cricket and loved life.

"I want to dedicate this song to Brooke, Summer and Jackson and to all the people that came out today. God bless you, Shane. God bless the family."

Chris Martin and Kylie Minogue also paid tribute to the sporting great, with the Coldplay frontman performing an acoustic version of the song 'Yellow' from a jungle in Central America.

He said: "It's true, we are going to miss you. Oh, yeah, it's true. We are going to miss you."

Kylie's sister Dannii Minogue recorded a tribute video to Warne, who she described as "Mr Sunshine".

She said: "You are absolutely Mr. Sunshine, you have always been so incredible to my family as so much love to you and your family from all of us and I miss you."

Robbie William and Ed Sheeran performed musical tributes to Shane at the ceremony that was attended by both Australian politicians and cricket greats.