The Concert for Ukraine has raised more than £13.4 million.

The star-studded event featured performances from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Paloma Faith, Gregory Porter and Emeli Sande, and it has already raised a huge amount of money for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The show was broadcast exclusively on ITV and STV in the UK, and has generated much-needed funds for the victims of the war through a mixture of sponsorship, ticket sales, advertising revenue and public donations.

The TV audience peaked at 3.6 million and was also the most watched programme of the day for people aged between 16 and 34.

The concert - which was staged at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham - remains available to watch on the ITV Hub and donations can still be made to the cause via dec.org.uk or by calling 0370 60 60 900 in the UK.

During the show, Ed performed a two-song set of his hits 'Perfect' and 'Bad Habits'.

And between songs, Ed explained why he was so keen to support the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

He told the fans: "Thank you so much for coming. It’s such an important cause and I am so honoured to be here."

Ed, 31, was also joined on stage by Camila Cabello and they performed their collaboration 'Bam Bam' together.

Camila, 25, told the crowd: "We are praying tonight for the peace and safety of the people in the Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala - who fled her home country after the Russian invasion - produced an emotion-filled performance of her song '1944'.

The 38-year-old singer - whose track centres on the forced deportation in Crimea during the rule of Joseph Stalin - waved a Ukrainian flag throughout her heartfelt performance.