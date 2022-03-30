Rita Ora was “very annoyed “she missed Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars because she was on a bathroom break.

The ‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (27.03.22) with film director boyfriend Taika Waititi – couldn't believe the bad luck of her timing when she missed the moment of the night when Will stormed on stage to strike presenter Chris Rock after he mocked his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

Speaking on the 'Fitzy and Wippa’ radio show, she said: “I suddenly had to go to the bathroom at that point, which I'm very annoyed about!

Recalling the shock of the other guests when she returned from the bathroom, she added: "I was like, ‘What is going on? What's happening?'"

The 31-year-old singer-and-actress can't remember much else from the star-studded night because she was partying hard.

She said: "I don't really remember that much. I just had a good time. I was drinking and dancing. And all I knew was I woke up and I thought, ‘Whoa, what happened?'"

Will - who also told Chris to “keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth!” following the 'G.I. Jane' gag which was directed at Jada, who suffers from alopecia - issued an apology to Rock via Instagram in the wake of the incident.

The Oscar winner's post read: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,

“My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”