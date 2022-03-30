Eddie Redmayne’s daughter was unimpressed when he gave her Newt Scamander’s wizard wand as a gift.

The 40-year-old actor stars as Newt Scamander - a British Ministry of Magic employee in the Beasts Division of the Department for the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures - in the 'Harry Potter' prequel franchise ‘Fantastic Beasts'.

Eddie thought he would be a cool dad and give his five-year-old daughter Iris the wand his character uses in the films, but she was not interested in having a wizard wand, and she made her father redecorate it to look like a fairy's wand.

Speaking at the world premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' in London on Tuesday night (29.03.22), he said: "There’s a moment that happened with my kids the other day where I gave Iris, my daughter, a wand, Newt’s wand, thinking this was a big deal. But she made me cover it in tinfoil and attach a star to the top. She said, ‘I don’t really want a wizard’s wand, I want a fairy’s wand.’ And I was like, ‘Really? Really? This is a very special wand.’”

Eddie also has four-year-old son Luke with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, who he has been married to since 2014.

The ‘Theory of Everything’ star also explained that this third instalment of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise has more “heart” than the previous films.

He explained: “What’s in store for [fans]? Well, several secrets of Dumbledore’s are there. A lot of the creatures are back, and they’re as cute and irritating and scary as ever. And the magic, and kind of the humor — I think it’s funnier than the last film, and has more heart.”

“A huge amount of heart went into making this movie, and for me, the reason I went and saw the Potter films was to escape the real world, and to dive into the magic and the whimsy and the mischief and the fun of the Wizarding World. And I hope we’ve created a movie that allows you to do that, because we could do with it a bit.”

Eddie also said it felt “surreal” to be at the premiere for the film, because there were many times he thought it may never get produced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “It always feels incredibly surreal, but particularly this time. Because of the making of the movie during COVID, it’s been incredibly stressful and hugely enjoyable, but there were moments when I wasn’t even sure it would make it out into the world. I’m thrilled that it has because I think it’s a really cool movie. It’s filled with the whimsy and the magic that I loved in the Potter films. So hopefully we’ve done something good.”