Fran Drescher had a disastrous time on dating apps.

The 64-year-old actress revealed that she hates using dating apps because none of the guys are ever honest.

In an interview with E! News, she said: “None of the guys seemed to be honest about how they presented themselves. They weren’t as successful as their profile suggested, some of them smoked.”

'The Nanny' star added that in addition to exaggerating success, she often encountered men who felt threatened by her own accomplishments.

She said: “All in all I think that they kind of fudge their age, they fudge their accomplishments. And although I’ve been with guys who weren’t as successful as I am, I’ve learned the hard way that it’s fun for a while but then eventually they begin to resent you for paying for everything and for having more than they have and for being more successful than they are.

“It starts to chip away at the male ego. So I’m not gonna do that anymore because it’s too painful for me. I don’t want to be resented for my success.”

However, Fran does want to get back into the dating pool. The actress has been married once before, from 1978 to 1999 to 64-year-old producer Peter Marc Jacobson. The pair created the show ‘The Nanny’ together during their union.

Fran said that she is considering sticking her “toe back in the water” and asked that people “put the word out there to look for [her].”

She said: “After my last relationship and certainly through COVID, [I went through] a period where I kind of got more into having a relationship with myself and that’s been going very well.”